Weston church holds prom for adults with special needs

It was a night to remember for area adults with special needs. For the third year, roughly 100 people were treated to an evening of glitz and glam at Mount Olive Church in Weston. It's part of a national event called Night to Shine.

"Just a great night for us to show them love, encouragement and support for who they are," said Mount Olive Church Pastor Lance Hoelscher.

People with special needs from 15 to 91 years old donned dresses and suits, had their make up done, were given crowns and walked the red carpet.

"I like the food, and I like to dance and I like to do karaoke, and get your picture taken," said prom goer Scott Bayer.

The best part for many of the prom goers was the dancing.

"I like when we can dance with our friends," said prom goer Adam Domino. "It was amazing."

The event is something the prom goers look forward to now every year.

"With tears in their eyes thank us from the bottom of their hearts," said Hoelscher. "Just a couple weeks ago was the super bowl, for many of these kings and queens this is what they look forward to all year long, this is their super bowl event."

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. According to the website, a church in Plover and a church in Marshfield also participated.