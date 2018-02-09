Archery superstar stops in central Wisconsin

Frank Addington, Jr.'s archery show is a main event at the Central WI Deer & Hunting Expo, which started Friday afternoon.



He gave Newsline 9 a sneak peak of his abilities.



His nickname is "The Asprin Buster" for being able to shoot an asprin tablet with a crossbow.



Addington says his goal is to inspire families to spend less time on electronic devices.

"Go outdoors. Sit around the campfire together. I don't care if you're fishing, hiking, camping, hunting, rodeo. Do something together as a family. Don't waste your life in front of a screen," said Addington.



With thousands of shows under his belt, Addington says he's performed in 43 states in the past 33 years.

While he's been to Wisconsin before, getting there was difficult this time due to the snow storm that hit Chicago. All flights that would have taken him there were canceled, so he had to fly to Minneapolis instead. From there Addington had to drive to the Rothschild-based expo center.



The Deer & Hunting Expo runs through Sunday. Frank Addington Jr. has two shows on Saturday and one Sunday.