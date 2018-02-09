Friday Sports Report: SPASH boys, girls notch big conference win - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: SPASH boys, girls notch big conference wins

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Marshfield 63, Wausau East 56 (OT)
   Mauston 51, Adams-Friendship 37
   Merrill 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
   Stevens Point 93, D.C. Everest 49
   Stratford 62, Chequamegon 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 49, Mauston 47
   Assumption 55, Athens 38
   Colby 76, Spencer 43
   Lakeland 67, Antigo 43
   Loyal 62, Columbus Catholic 49
   Marathon 68, Abbotsford 49
   Marshfield 58, Wausau East 26
   Merrill 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58
   Nekoosa 48, Westfield Area 38
   Northland Pines 49, Tomahawk 29
   Port Edwards 48, Pittsville 30
   Prentice 41, Auburndale 31
   Rhinelander 62, Medford Area 51
   Rib Lake 66, Newman Catholic 43
   Shiocton 46, Menominee Indian 28
   Stevens Point 50, D.C. Everest 46
   Tri-County 67, Rosholt 38
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 25

BOYS HOCKEY
   Mosinee 4, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3

