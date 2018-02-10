1 dead in Vilas County after snowmobile crash

A snowmobile crash in Vilas County left one person dead Saturday morning.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Department, a 911 call came in at 1:42 a.m. about a snowmobile crash on the shoreline of Buckatobon Lake near Bauer's Dam Resort.

Officials say the driver was unable to stop and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities believe speed was a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.