1 dead in Vilas County after snowmobile crash

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

A snowmobile crash in Vilas County left one person dead Saturday morning.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Department, a 911 call came in at 1:42 a.m. about a snowmobile crash on the shoreline of Buckatobon Lake near Bauer's Dam Resort.

Officials say the driver was unable to stop and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Authorities believe speed was a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

