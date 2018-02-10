UW president calls for zero-tolerance for sexual misconduct

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is calling for zero tolerance of sexual misconduct.

Cross gave a speech about sexual misconduct to regents Friday. He noted the regents created a new sexual misconduct policy about a year ago.

The policy calls for mandatory online training for all students and employees. It also requires employees who aren't medical or mental health professionals to report to the dean of students if they see or receive a first-hand report of sexual assault.

Cross said the system needs a zero-tolerance culture. He promised to work with chancellors and campus government groups to build on what's been done. He didn't elaborate.

System spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis explained that Cross wants campuses to report on progress implementing recommendations from a system task force on sexual misconduct.