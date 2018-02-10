At least two dead due to winter storm - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

At least two dead due to winter storm

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
CHICAGO (AP) -

Authorities have blamed at least two deaths on a winter storm that moved through the Midwest, closing schools and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Police near Flint, Michigan, say one person was killed Friday after a semitrailer crashed into a car that was stopped in traffic.

In Naperville, Illinois, a hospital spokesman says a man in his 60s suffered a fatal heart attack Friday morning while shoveling snow.

