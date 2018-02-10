Sheboygan police warn of utility fraud

Police want to warn you about a utility fraud alert. An incident on Friday morning was reported where a man approached a home telling the home owners he works with the local utility company.

He told the home owners that the home reportedly was using excessive amounts of water and asked to look at the meter.

Police have confirmed this man is a fraud. He is about 5’7 with a stocky build and was wearing beige pants and a beige jacket, which resembled work clothing. However, official said Sheboygan Water Utility employees wear blue uniforms and always have a name tag and identification visible.

Officials say to be aware of possible scams and do not let anyone into your home without proper identification. If you have concerns you can contact the utility company before letting someone into your home.