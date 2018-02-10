One killed, one hurt in shooting at Town of Madison bar

Town of Madison Police confirmed to 27 News that a man was killed and another was hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning at a bar off the West Beltline Highway.

Police Chief Scott Gregory said both men were shot at Pitcher's Pub at 323 West Beltline Highway at about 2:00 a.m.

Police officers were in the bar parking lot when gun shots were heard. Two men ran through the parking lot; one was shot in the head, and the other wasn't hurt. The man who was shot in the head is surviving his injuries, Gregory said. A third man was found with a gunshot on the side of the building. He died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

At this time, Gregory said no one is in custody, and his officers are still trying to determine what happened.

He doesn't believe the shooting was random.

Town of Madison Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone who was at Pitcher's Pub after 1:00 a.m. Saturday who did not talk to police is asked to call the department at (608) 210-7262.

****

Dane County dispatchers confirm to 27 News that authorities are on scene at Pitcher's Pub for a reported shooting.

The bar is on W Beltline Hwy. in the Town of Madison.

Officials say the initial report is that two people were shot at about 2:00 a.m. No one has been arrested.