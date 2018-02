A fire broke out inside an apartment room in Antigo Saturday afternoon.

According to officials flames were coming out the window when they reported to a call around 12 p.m.

The apartment was located in the downtown area on 618 1/2 5th Avenue.

Anitgo Fire Department Acting Lt. Ron Pizel said the room is a total loss, but the rest of the building has minor smoke damage.

"They got lucky," he said.

Residents inside the building managed to get out safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.