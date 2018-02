Local veterans boogied it out during their 44th Valentine's day dance in Merrill on Saturday

Inside the Schult's Country Inn, live music, polka dancing, and raffles went on. All organized by Veterans of Foreign Wars members.

"We're all about the community and about especially about the veterans in the community there's a lot of veterans having some troubles adjusting filling life again," said Steve Sabatke, a member of VFW.

Sabatke said there's no goal set for the fundraisers, but in past years they had no problem supporting local vets in need.

All the donations made goes towards veteran based programs such as education, Honor Flight, blood drives, and more.