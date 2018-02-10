WIAA Wrestling Regionals

The high school wrestling postseason kicked off the second weekend of February. Wisconsin Rapids hosted the Division 1 Regional II tournament.

The Marshfield Tigers won their second straight regional title with a total of 232.5 points.

Click here for full results: http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/WIAAIndSeries.jsp?year=2018

Stratford won the Division 3 regional title at Auburndale with 296.5 points. Athens came in second with 178 points.

Click here for full results: http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&loadBalanced=true&sport=wrestling&TIM=1518306991064&pageName=&ie=false&frameSize=723

Lakeland Union won the Division 2 title at Almond Bancroft with a total of 238 points.

Click here for full results: http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&loadBalanced=true&sport=wrestling&TIM=1518306772937&pageName=TeamResults.jsp;teamBox=781747132:fontSizeBox=10:patternBox=1000&ie=false&frameSize=723

Shicoton took home the Division 3 title at Amherst with 225 points, Weyauwega-Fremont came in second with 221.

Click here for full results:

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&loadBalanced=true&sport=wrestling&TIM=1518307092391&pageName=&ie=false&frameSize=723