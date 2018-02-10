WIAA Wrestling Regionals

The high school wrestling postseason kicked off the second weekend of February.More >>
The SPASH girls topped D.C. Everest 50-46 to force a tie atop the Wisconsin Valley, while the SPASH boys clinched their sixth straight conference title with a blowout win at Everest.More >>
The D.C Everest boys swim team is now in the driver's seat in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.More >>
The defending state champion Central Wisconsin Storm edged their rival Wisconsin Valley Union 3-2 Thursday night in a potential sectional final preview.More >>
Several area football players, including the quarterback of the area's lone state championship team, sign letters of intent to play at the college level.More >>
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
The shot of a lifetime. A local high school basketball star drains a half court buzzer-beater. Hear from him and his teammates.More >>
Believe it or not, high school hockey in Wisconsin is inching closer to playoff time. The WIAA boys and girls state brackets were released.More >>
Monday night high school basketball scores reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Saturday, the undefeated Marshfield wrestling team came out on top again, winning the WVC tournament with 236.5 points.More >>
