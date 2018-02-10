Inclusive play date hosted for children with special needs

For the first time in Stevens Point, a play date for children with special needs was set up by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Wisconsin on Saturday.

Mother, fathers, and their kids all inside the Stevens Point Children Museum having fun and meeting new people.

"The mother connect, the fathers, connect, the kids connect," said Brenda Erickson, Vice President of DSAW.

Organizers said it's important to have these events in the community to bring awareness of down syndromee.

"It helps families feel the support from other families, and learn new things," Erickson said.

Erickson is also a mother of a five-year-old boy with down syndrom, and said the connections has helped her grow.

"Our children are just like other kids," she said."They want to play, they want to explore, they want to learn."

Stevens Point mother Anna Borchardt also has a five-year-old named Emma who is diagnosed with down syndrome. She said she hopes more events like this come to the city.

"It's happy and everyone is having a good time," she said.

For more information on future events, visit the Down Syndrome Association of Central Wisconsin's website.