WIAA Division 1 boys swimming Sectional

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln hosts the Division 1 Sectionals at UW-Stevens Point. 

Team Rankings through Event 12: 

1. Eau Claire Memorial/North - 378
2. Hudson - 337 
3. D.C. Everest - 304 
4. Stevens Point - 252
5. Holmen Co-op - 222 
6. Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central - 188
7. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - 148
8. Marshfield - 134 
9. La Crosse Logan Co-op - 86
10. Superior - 77 

Click here for a full list of results: https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Swim_Boys/2018/WisRapidsSect.htm

