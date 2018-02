Madison Fire Department officials say crews have been called to the 4000 block of Sheffield Road for a report of a house fully involved in flames.

Fire department spokeswoman Amy Lampe says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. with report of a person inside the home.

First crews arrived on the scene seven minutes later to find the house fully engulfed, with both flames and smoke visible.

Channel 27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and we'll bring you further updates as we find out more information.