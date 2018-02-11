1 dead, 1 injured in Oneida County crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 dead, 1 injured in Oneida County crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

One man is dead and a woman was taken to a nearby hospital after a car accident in Oneida County, Saturday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

According to authorities, the 31-year-old male driver is from Irma while the 87-year-old female is from Rhinelander. 

Officials said the accident happened on US 8 at County Highway N, near Rhinelander. 

According to the release, a 2001 Saturn was traveling westbound when the male driver drove onto the north shoulder, over-corrected and slide sideways into the path of an eastbound 2010 Honda CR-V. 

The male driver of Irma, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

The female driver of the Honda CR-V was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

No other information is available at this time. 

