The Latest: GOP senator confident of immigration compromise

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

"Fifty Shades Freed" has topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

One year after the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal regulators who oversee California's half-century-old, towering Oroville Dam say they're looking hard at how they overlooked its built-in weaknesses for decades.

The Latest on the immigration debate in Congress (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A Republican senator is expressing confidence that the Senate can pass an immigration bill that will be acceptable to President Donald Trump and to the more conservative House.

The Senate plans to begin an open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants on Monday.

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says he believes a compromise will be found.

He tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that "if we put a good bill to the president that has the support of 65-70 members of the Senate that the president will accept it and the House will like it as well."

If not, Flake says lawmakers will need to do something to protect the Dreamers -- young immigrants who have lived in the U.S. illegally since they were children. They have only temporarily been protected from deportation by an Obama-era program.

5 a.m.

The Senate plans to begin a rare, open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants on Monday. But the most influential voice in the conversation may be on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue -- President Donald Trump.

If the aim is to pass a legislative solution soon, Trump remains a crucial and, at times, complicating player.

His day-to-day turnabouts on the issues have confounded both Democrats and Republicans and led some to urge the White House to minimize his role in the debate.

Yet his ultimate support will be vital if Congress is to overcome election-year pressures against compromise.