Machete-wielding Florida man fatally shot by police

TAMPA, FL (AP) -

A Florida man has been fatally shot by police after he allegedly threatened a relative with a machete.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that 48-year-old Sidney T. Richardson IV was shot by one officer Saturday night after he refused to drop the machete. Officers first tried to subdue him with a Taser but it was ineffective.

Police were responding to a call that Richardson had threatened relatives. Officers found him with his 17-year-old cousin in a room at his residence. She was not injured but police say they feared for her safety.

Authorities say the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

