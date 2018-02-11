Judge orders funeral for girl whose body remains at morgue

Sunday, February 11 2018 2:15 PM EST2018-02-11 19:15:35 GMT
One year after the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal regulators who oversee California's half-century-old, towering Oroville Dam say they're looking hard at how they overlooked...More >>
Sunday, February 11 2018 1:55 PM EST2018-02-11 18:55:56 GMT
Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.More >>
Sunday, February 11 2018 1:55 PM EST2018-02-11 18:55:30 GMT
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
Sunday, February 11 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-02-11 18:33:38 GMT
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.More >>
A judge has ordered a father to arrange a funeral for his 14-year-old daughter, whose body has languished in the Milwaukee County morgue for two months amid a dispute between her parents.
Amina Krouser's mother, Azlyza Ababneh, is charged with abusing and neglecting her daughter, resulting in the girl's death. Ababneh is Muslim and her attorney says that for religious reasons, Ababneh objects to the father's plans to cremate Amina's body and have the ashes sent to his home in San Antonio.
Because the mother is not charged with homicide, she retains the right to determine how her daughter's remains should be handled.
Michael Krouser asked for exclusive custody of his daughter's remains. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that although the judge called Krouser's behavior as a father "atrocious," he said could not allow the girl's body to remain at the morgue.
