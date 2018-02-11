Increased prices at Disney parks in Florida, California

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

Senate celebrates budget deal, but shutdown still possible

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson descendant hopes for pardon, maybe from Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

"Fifty Shades Freed" has topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

One year after the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal regulators who oversee California's half-century-old, towering Oroville Dam say they're looking hard at how they overlooked its built-in weaknesses for decades.

Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California are increasing.

According to Disney, the prices will take effect Sunday.

One-day regular park tickets at Disney World's Magic Kingdom will go up $4, to $119. At Disneyland, regular, one-day, one-park tickets will be $117; a $7 increase.

Annual passes are also increasing in price. For non-Florida residents, a platinum pass went from $779 to $849.

Disney also says it will extend its pre-published, date-specific pricing to multiday tickets at Walt Disney World. At Disneyland, where the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction will open in 2019, the company will retool its Annual Pass program.

All of the changes are reflected on the parks' websites.