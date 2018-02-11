'No survivors' among 71 aboard jet that crashed outside Moscow, officials say

There appear to be 'no survivors' among the 71 aboard a Russian jet that crashed shortly after taking off from Moscow, the Russian transport minister said.

"Judging by everything, at the moment there are no survivors of this air disaster," Minister Maksim Sokolov said of the crash Sunday afternoon local time outside Moscow.

DNA analysis will likely be needed to identify the dead, Sokolov said. "The quality of biomaterials [at the crash site] is such that genetic analysis will have to be done. We will have to collect biological material from relatives."

Two bodies had been recovered from the wreckage by Sunday evening local time, Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported. About 400 rescue workers have been mobilized to go to the crash site, where the search is expected to continue throughout the night.

Th Saratov Airlines jet, with 65 passengers and six crew, disappeared from radar around around 2:21 p.m. Moscow time, five to six minutes after taking off from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. It was on route to Orsk in the Orenburg Region about 1,000 miles away when it crashed, Elena Voronova, a spokeswoman for the airlines, told ABC News.

Video showed the wreckage of the Saratov Airlines flight strewn across a snow-covered field, about 50 miles southeast of Moscow.

The plane was a 7-year-old Antonov An-148 regional jet, a high-wing aircraft with twin turbo engines.

"The crew and passengers had no chance to survive," the emergency services source said.

An emergency ministry spokesman told the TASS state news service that the crashoccurred near the village of Stepanovskoye.

Russian police are looking at whether criminal negligence could have led to the crash, which suggests the cause is not assumed to be terror-related.

A spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, told Russian news agencies that it is opening a criminal case to look into possible violations of transport safety regulations or careless behavior resulting in deaths.

A cockpit voice recorder and parts of the plane's fuselage had been recovered by Sunday evening and were being examined, the ministry said.

There were no known complaints that the plane had technical problems, Voronova said.

“The crew was experienced, the plane was reliable,” she said.

Voronova identified the pilot as 51-year-old Valery I. Gubanov, who had 5,000 hours of flight experience, including 2,146 hours on the type of plane the crashed. She said the co-pilot, Sergey Gambarian, was also an experienced pilot.

The aircraft that crashed, according to TASS, had been put into storage between 2015 and 2017 due to a delay in getting parts for it. The plan resumed flying in February 2017, according to TASS.