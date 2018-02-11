Thousands attend Marathon County antique show

Over the weekend, nearly 2,000 people looked back a few centuries during the 33rd annual Wausau Antique Show and Sale.

The event hosted 50 antique dealers selling items dating as far back as the 18th century.

From old jewelry to furniture, the show featured several unique things.

One of the dealers, a Mercer couple, who stopped selling antiques a few years ago. Now,they're back to putting price tags on 18th and 19th century items in memory of a loved one.

"My mother passed away and she was a dealer for 40 years," Wendy Thiede of Mercer said. "Plus she had a whole house of wonderful things."

Thiede has kept many of her mother's things, but the couple said there's only so much you can continue to hold on to.

The event was held Saturday and Sunday at the Greenheck Field house.