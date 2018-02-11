Victim dies after Saturday house fire in Madison

Madison fire officials have confirmed to Channel 27 News that one of the people involved in the house fire on Sheffield Road Saturday night has died.

Department Spokeswoman Amy Lampe says she can't tell us the name of the person, pending official notification from the Dane County Medical Examiner's office.

However, a notation in Police Chief Mike Koval's blog from Sunday states police and fire teams "were unable to reach the person inside the home and the 64-year-old white male was confirmed as deceased."

The blog also states another person, a 61-year-old woman, was outside of the residence when crews arrived. Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis told Channel 27 News Saturday night that one person, who was outside the home, was taken to the hospital but Lampe says no word is available on their condition today.

Lampe confirms the Madison Fire Department's Arson unit is investigating the fire.