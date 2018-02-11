Police: Wausau woman thought ex-boyfriend stole groceries

Wausau police said a woman believed her ex-boyfriend stole her groceries, so she showed up at his home and ended up crashing her car into his home as well as the house across the street.

It happened on Plumer Street on Sunday around 3:00 p.m., according to the police department.

No one was hurt. Officers said 20-year-old Pa Chia Xiong noticed someone had stolen groceries out of her car. Xiong told officers on scene her ex-boyfriend had allegedly stolen her groceries in the past.

Police said the two got into an argument but both denied any physical contact.

Upon leaving, Xiong tried to back out of the driveway, scraped her car along the home, crossed the pavement and came to a stop at 910 Plumer Street, the home across the road.

Lt. Dwayne Dachel of the Wausau Police Department said when Xiong was backing out, the door was still open, knocking her ex-boyfriend to the ground, bruising his ribs.

Lt. Dachel also said officers on scene reported the floor mat was lodged over the accelerator which prevented her from hitting the breaks and caused her to run into both homes.

According to police, the car stopped, resting on a gas meter. Due to a leak in the meter, the Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service responded, officials said.

Xiong faces charges of battery with intent to harm, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Lt. Dachel said the charge of bail jumping is due to a previous domestic incident between Xiong and her ex-boyfriend, there was a no contact where she was not supposed to be interaction between the two.

Authorities said the woman also received citations for driving with a suspended license and having no insurance on her vehicle.

Xiong will appear in court on Monday.

