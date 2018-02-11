Wausau woman in custody after car crashes into home

A car crashed into a home on Plumer Street in Wausau, according to the police department.

No one was hurt. Officers said a 20-year-old Wausau woman was visiting a male resident at 909 Plumer Street before she got into an argument with him, on Sunday around 4 p.m.

Upon leaving, the woman tried to back out of the driveway, scraped her car along the home, crossed the pavement and came to a stop at 910 Plumer Street, the home across the road.

According to police, the car stopped, resting on the gas meter at 910 Plumer Street. Due to a leak in the meter, the Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service responded, officials said.

The Wausau Police Department said the woman is in custody at Marathon County jail, pending charges of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Authorities said the woman also received citations for driving with a suspended license and having no insurance on her vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

