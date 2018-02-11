Central Wisconsin Deer and Hunting Expo wraps up

Seasoned and aspiring hunters gathered Sunday for the annual Central Wisconsin Deer and Hunting Expo.

Vendors of small business from all over the state showcased their hunting gear.

At one particular booth the focus was on teaching kids about the treasured Wisconsin past time.

"What we are looking for and teaching them is the four wheels of firearm safety" said, John Janik, hunter and education instructor.

His team came up with a creative way to introduce kids to hunting called 'Mentor Hunting Program.'

Jerry Lemere, the creator of 'T-Max,' was also among the vendors. He has been hunting bears for more than 20 years

He was so devoted to hunting bears that he created his own formula to lure them in.

"They are very hard animals to hunt" says, Lemere.

No matter what the goal or which animals the vendors were focusing on, this event gave people from all across the Midwest the opportunity to share their passion.