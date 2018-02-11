Baby dies after getting rescued from Milwaukee house fire

A 1-year-old baby rescued from a burning home in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood died Sunday, a medical examiner's office spokesperson said.

The girl, found Saturday night in a living room of the home near North 28th Street and West Meinecke Avenue, had second-degree burns to 40 percent of her body when paramedics took her to a hospital, fire department officials said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire continued Sunday.