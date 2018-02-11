Baby dies after getting rescued from Milwaukee house fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Baby dies after getting rescued from Milwaukee house fire

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

A 1-year-old baby rescued from a burning home in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood died Sunday, a medical examiner's office spokesperson said.

The girl, found Saturday night in a living room of the home near North 28th Street and West Meinecke Avenue, had second-degree burns to 40 percent of her body when paramedics took her to a hospital, fire department officials said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire continued Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.