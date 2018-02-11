Top 5 Plays of the Week: Feb. 11, 2018

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Anthony Postulek comes up with the back door feed to Seth Anderson for the finisher.

No. 4 - Kiley Hahner and Eden Gruber team up for CW-Storm's game winner.

No. 3 - D.C. Everest Brennan Neitzel dominates in the 100-yard Butterfly at Sectionals.

No. 2 - On the rebound, JJ Berdal wrister gets the puck in the five-hole for the first goal.

No. 1 - Maggie Negaard hits the buzzer-beater to put SPASH in the lead over Everest at halftime.