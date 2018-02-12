Congress takes on immigration issue amid election pressures - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Congress takes on immigration issue amid election pressures

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate will open up a rare, open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants on Monday. But the most influential voice in the conversation may be on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

If the aim is to pass a legislative solution soon, President Donald Trump is a crucial and, at times, complicating player. His day-to-day turnabouts on the issues have confounded Democrats and Republicans and led some to urge the White House to minimize his role in the debate for fear he'll say something that undermines the effort.

Yet his ultimate support will be vital if Congress is to overcome election-year pressures against compromise.

