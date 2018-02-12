Trump aide confident Democratic memo will be released

By CALVIN WOODWARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A White House aide says he's confident the Democratic memo about the FBI's Russia investigation will be released once it's "cleaned up" by Democrats.

For their part, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are prepared to black out parts of the memo to ensure it doesn't reveal secrets.

President Donald Trump has declined to approve releasing the memo on the grounds it contains sensitive information. He approved the release of a Republican memo on the same topic, a document that alleged FBI abuses as it looked into any connections between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The House committee's senior Democrat, congressman Adam Schiff, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Trump blocked the Democratic memo because it undermines his claims of vindication in the meddling investigation.