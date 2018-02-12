A thaw is heading this way

Monday night: Cold with increasing clouds.

Low: 0 Wind: Light

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun. A bit breezy. Slight chance of flurries early northwest areas.

High: 27 Wind: South 10-15

We have several changes to bring up in terms of the weather over the next week or so. First of all there will be some warmer days mixed in! Secondly it won't be as sunny, day after day. We have a few weak systems moving through to shake things up a bit.

For Monday night the clouds will gradually thicken. Low temperatures will be close to zero with light winds. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy to a few patches of sunshine in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of flurries in the morning in the northwest part of the area. After that chilly start it should warm to the upper 20s later in the afternoon. So yes, we will be back to normal for the first time this month really. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday still looks very nice with partly cloudy skies and balmy conditions. Lows will be around 20 with highs in the upper 30s. There certainly could be some 40 degree temperatures mixed in for a few areas. The wind will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A cold front will drop through the area Thursday bringing clouds and gusty winds. There is also a 40% chance of some snow showers, mainly for the second half of the day. A minor accumulation is possible. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s and gradually fall.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with lows around 3 and highs only around 15. The cold push will be brief as warm air surges back in Saturday afternoon from the southwest. It will be breezy Saturday with more clouds and highs in the low 30s.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 30s. A low pressure system will move in from the west Sunday afternoon possibly kicking up a few rain showers. As colder air slides in Sunday night any rain will change to light snow. There is another chance of light snow next Monday, especially over the southern half of the area. Highs will stay in the mid 20s.

Enjoy the warm up! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 12-February 2018