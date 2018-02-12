The weather might warm your heart by Wednesday

Today: Mostly sunny and cold again.

High: 15 Wind: NW to West 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun. A bit breezy.

High: 27 Wind: South-Southwest 10-18

Every day so far this month of February has been below normal. It finally looks like temperatures will climb above normal on Wednesday, however, it will not stay that way for long.

There will be plenty of sunshine once again for today but temps will be on the cold side – a good 12 degrees below normal. High temps will reach the mid teens, making it feel a lot like the last couple of days. Winds will be fairly light out of the northwest this morning at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the west this afternoon.

The warm-up will begin tomorrow with high temps climbing into the middle and upper 20s, which is more seasonal for the middle of February. Even though it will be warmer, it might not feel that way because we will experience more wind, creating a bit of wind chill. Also, there will not be as much sun as today.

The real warm day of the week will be Wednesday when the mercury should top out in the 35 to 40 range. It might be a little breezy at times, but it will feel nice with a mix of sun and clouds.

A strong cold front will move through Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday and that means falling temps. Highs will likely be in the upper 20s early in the day, then fall into the low 20s for the afternoon. It will be blustery and a few light snow showers will be in the air. Friday will be another cold one with a good amount of sunshine. Highs on Friday will only be in the teens.

Milder weather should then quickly return for the weekend with high temps in the low 30s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.

Have a tremendous Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 12-February 2018