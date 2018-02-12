Twitter suspends account of Ryan challenger Paul Nehlen

Paul Nehlen, a Republican challenger to House Speaker Paul Ryan, has been suspended from Twitter.

The reason for Sunday's suspension wasn't immediately clear, but it comes after he posted a photo on the social network of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Markle's face in the photo is replaced with that of Cheddar Man, a rendering of a man created from the DNA of a fossil found in the southwest England village of Cheddar.

He recently took to Twitter and posted a list of his critics in the media, calling it a Jewish conspiracy.

In December, he got into a Twitter feud with New York columnist John Podhoretz, telling him to "eat a bullet."

Nehlen lost his 2016 challenge of Ryan. He caused a bit of controversy on election day when he tweeted a photo of his marked ballot.