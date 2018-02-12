Suspect bites, head-butts police officer after chase

Police say they've arrested a man who was wanted for a strangulation incident in the town of Beloit.



Town of Beloit police say officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Saturday. Someone reported Brian Harvey, 52, may have been armed with a knife.



When officers arrived, police say he drove away. The officers tried to pull him over but he wouldn't stop, so they chased him for about two miles until the pursuit ended in a parking lot on Cranston Road in the city of Beloit.



Harvey was then taken into custody, but while officers were trying to get him into the backseat of the squad car, police say he head-butted and bit one of them. The officer went a hospital with minor injuries.



Harvey is in jail, facing multiple charges, including domestic violence battery, domestic violence disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, battery to an officer and fleeing.