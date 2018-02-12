UPDATE: One dead in large crash on Highway 151 in Verona

UPDATE: Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with officers from Verona, Fitchburg, and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a large crash on U.S. Highway 18/151 eastbound just east of Wisconsin Highway 69 in the town of Verona.

One person has been confirmed dead, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The crash involved as many as 20 vehicles involved. Poor visibility due to heavy patches of fog is believed to be a contributing factor, according to a news release.

Uninjured occupants and motorists from the immediate crash scene are being transported to the Verona Fire Department. Family members should report to the Verona Fire Department to make contact with their loved ones and should avoid going directly to the crash scene.

Eastbound 18/151 is expected to be shut down until mid-afternoon Monday while officials investigate the incident. Eastbound traffic is being re-routed at Exit 77 (Paoli St. / STH 69).

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

--------------

Multiple vehicles have been involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 151 and County Highway PB in Verona, according to Dane County Dispatch.

The Verona Police Department says the northbound lanes of U.S. 151 (Verona Road) are shut down at this time.

Twitter user @adamlbarr posted photos near the scene showing multiple vehicles in the ditch.

A bank of fog covers the road in the photos.

Highway PB intersects with Highway 151 on the south side of Verona.

There are injuries, but police aren't sure to what extent at this point. Officers from the Verona Police Department, Madison Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office are on the scene helping with traffic and injuries.