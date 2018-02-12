13-year-old spears sturgeon opening day thanks to late grandfath - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

13-year-old spears sturgeon opening day thanks to late grandfather

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

A 13-year-old boy from Winneconne got the catch of his life on opening day of sturgeon spearing, thanks to his late grandfather.

Alex Woods' grandfather, John Woods, transferred his Upriver Lakes permit to him.

The paper work was sent on January 1, but John passed away on January 8.

Thanks to his grandfather, Alex proudly speared a 56 inch, 47 pound sturgeon on Saturday on Lake Poygan.

The DNR allows people with an Upriver Lakes spearing permit to transfer their tag to a youth spearer, age 12-17.

