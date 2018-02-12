Teen dies in Jefferson County snowmobile crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Teen dies in Jefferson County snowmobile crash

Posted:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) -

A 14-year-old boy died Saturday night in a snowmobile crash in the Town of Sumner, officials said.

A statement from the sheriff's department said the boy, identified early Monday as John Jaeckel, went off a trail in the area of County Highway A.

The boy's death was one of two fatal snowmobile crashes over the weekend.

A 911 caller reported a crash on the shoreline of Buckatabon Lake, in Vilas County, early Saturday. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the snowmobile driver was dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the snowmobile driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on the lake shore and struck a tree.

