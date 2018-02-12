Walker visits White House for infrastructure talk with Trump

Gov. Scott Walker is one of eight governors meeting with President Trump on Monday to discuss the White House's $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Governors from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Maine, New Mexico, Virginia, and Nebraska are also in attendance, as are mayors from cities like Las Vegas, Fort Worth, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina and Wichita, Kansas. The gathering also includes state legislators and county commissioners.

The White House has released a 55-page "legislative outline" on the proposal, which envisions spurring $1.5 trillion in spending over a decade to rebuild roads, highways and airports.

Trump mentioned his goals during last month's State of the Union address.

The proposal would rely heavily on state and local government for much of the funding.