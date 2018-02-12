Oak Creek School Board mulls random drug testing for some high school students

Oak Creek School Board mulls random drug testing for some high s - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WISN) -

Oak Creek High School students who partake in sports, extra-curricular activities or who park on campus grounds could be subjected to random drug testing beginning in 2019 if the school board OKs a proposal at Monday evening's meeting.

If approved, students could be randomly tested for alcohol, metabolites of nicotine, marijuana, opiates, cocaine, amphetamines, performance enhancers, phencyclidine (PCP), or any other "controlled" substance used without a legal prescription, the proposed text of the policy states.

A report to the school board said implementing such a policy would cost no more than $10,000, paid by student activity fee revenues.

Students who tests positive wouldn't be suspended or expelled, but would face consequences.

Several other southeast Wisconsin school districts, including Oconomowoc, Arrowhead, Pewaukee, Waunakee, and Muskego-Norway have already implemented some form of random drug testing in high schools.

