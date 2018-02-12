A scam targeting new homeowners is spreading across the country - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A scam targeting new homeowners is spreading across the country

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

A scam targeting new homeowners is spreading across the country.

Hackers target homebuyers by sending them an email that appears to be from their agent of title company with new wiring instructions.

Realtors say homebuyers can easily be tricked since the email can look identical to the real thing.

The FBI says last year close to a billion dollars was wired to criminal accounts and they expect more to be lost this year.

Homebuyers can protect themselves by keeping emails password protected and checking with their agent or bank before sending any money.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.