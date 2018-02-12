A scam targeting new homeowners is spreading across the country.

Hackers target homebuyers by sending them an email that appears to be from their agent of title company with new wiring instructions.

Realtors say homebuyers can easily be tricked since the email can look identical to the real thing.

The FBI says last year close to a billion dollars was wired to criminal accounts and they expect more to be lost this year.

Homebuyers can protect themselves by keeping emails password protected and checking with their agent or bank before sending any money.