Newsline 9 welcomes new reporter

Welcome to the Newsline 9 team, Victoria Saha!

Victoria comes from New York City. She's a graduate of Quinnipac University in Connecticut.

She's excited to embrace the culture here central Wisconsin.

"I've heard Wisconsin people are very nice and I've experienced that," Victoria said.

She grew up in an area where public transportation rules supreme and most people don't have cars.

"I'm still getting used to driving, and had a hard time parking my car the other day, two people from my apartment building came out and helped me," Victoria said.

She's looking forward to getting to know the community and telling the stories of central Wisconsin.