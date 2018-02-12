Newsline 9 welcomes new reporter

UPDATE: The man who died in a car crash in Oneida County over the weekend is 31-year-old James Reichelt from Irma.More >>
UPDATE: The man who died in a car crash in Oneida County over the weekend is 31-year-old James Reichelt from Irma.More >>
A snowmobile crash in Vilas County left one person dead Saturday morning.More >>
A snowmobile crash in Vilas County left one person dead Saturday morning.More >>
A Kronenwetter teen is battling ovarian cancer, a rare diagnosis for a person so young.More >>
A Kronenwetter teen is battling ovarian cancer, a rare diagnosis for a person so young.More >>
A 1-year-old baby rescued from a burning home in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood died Sunday, a medical examiner's office spokesperson said.More >>
A 1-year-old baby rescued from a burning home in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood died Sunday, a medical examiner's office spokesperson said.More >>
It was a night to remember for area adults with special needs.More >>
It was a night to remember for area adults with special needs.More >>
There appear to be 'no survivors' among the 71 aboard a Russian jet that crashed shortly after taking off from Moscow, the Russian transport minister said.More >>
There appear to be 'no survivors' among the 71 aboard a Russian jet that crashed shortly after taking off from Moscow, the Russian transport minister said.More >>