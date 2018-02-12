Medford woman to repay $6,500 in Aspirus embezzlement case

A former Aspirus manager responsible for billing and contracting work reached a plea deal involving accusations that she concealed payments due the hospital into a Medford Emergency Medical Services Association account and stole the money, according to online Taylor County court records.

Christine Gengler, 57, of Medford pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft Thursday after prosecutors dismissed two felonies - theft in a business setting and forgery - for incidents that occurred between 2011 and 2016, court records said.

Circuit Judge Ann Knox-Bauer accepted a deferred entry of judgment deal in which the case will be dismissed in one year if Gengler pays $6,500 in restitution, writes a letter of apology and performs 10 hours of community service, court records said.

An investigator concluded Gengler stole and spent nearly $7,000 from the Medford EMS Association account, including $2,660 in cash, the criminal complaint said.

Aspirus hired Gengler in 1998 and she became manager of the ambulance service in 2010, the complaint said, indicating she was eventually fired due to theft of medical supplies, payroll discrepancies and other violations.

The investigation into the embezzlement charges began in October 2016, the complaint said.

Gengler told an investigator she was given authority of the EMS account in 2011 but it remained "dormant" unless "something comes up," the complaint said.

She said she used the association money to purchase food and alcohol for employee parties and to buy her employees gifts, such as gift cards and movie tickets, the complaint said. She could not provide receipts to account for all of the money.

A man who was supposed to co-sign checks with Gengler told investigators his name was on nearly a dozen of them but he didn't sign them, the complaint said.