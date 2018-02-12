Merrill man, 65, accused of sexually assaulting six-year-old girl

MERRILL (WAOW) - While playing a game called "monsters," a 65-year-old Merrill man pulled off the pants of a six-year-old girl and touched her genitals, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Mark C. Welch was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 in the Feb. 4 incident in the basement at the girl's rural Lincoln County home. A judge ordered him jailed on a $50,000 cash bond and set a preliminary hearing for Feb. 21.

The girl told investigators that she laid down on a bed with Welch because he wanted to play "monsters," the complaint said.

The adult who reported the incident to police told investigators the girl said she told the defendant she was "scared" and wanted to go to the bathroom but he would not let her go before she was molested, the complaint said.

The document did not say why Welch was at the home, other than someone else was there who knew Welch was alone in the basement with the girl "around 5:30 p.m."

Welch was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in Marathon County in January 2001, according to the complaint.