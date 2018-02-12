Snowmobile club urging riders not to stray from trails

As we head deeper into snowmobile season, drivers are straying from the trails.

This is causing issues for homeowners and creating more work for snowmobile club officials.

"They're going off trail, some call it boondocking," said Allan Zahrt, who is on the board of directors of the Trailmates Snowmobile Club in Marathon County. "The landowners don't appreciate that, especially the farming community."

Off-trailing is detrimental to grass crops because the traction pushes frost deeper into the ground.

Zahrt said low snow totals are contributing to the problem this year.

"Right now we don't have a lot of extra snow off the trail," he said. "You won't become stuck as easy or have trouble that way."

The biggest problem, according to Zahrt, is cutting corners.

Snowmobile clubs have been putting up extra trail markers in hopes of fixing the problem.