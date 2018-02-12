WIAA girls basketball brackets: Marathon, Tri-County earn No. 1 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WIAA girls basketball brackets: Marathon, Tri-County earn No. 1 seeds

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Marathon (Division 4) and Tri-County (Division 5) are the area's lone No. 1 seeds in girls basketball. The WIAA released its brackets on Sunday. 

In Division 1, SPASH beat out D.C. Everest, taking the No. 3 seed in their regional. The Evergreens are the No. 4 seed after losing to the Panthers last Friday.

Several other area schools earned No. 2 seeds - including Amherst, Rib Lake and Newman Catholic.

The state tournament regional round will begin on February 20, with the state tournament scheduled for March 8, 9 and 10 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

As always, you can watch all of the state tournament semifinals and finals on WAOW-TV.

