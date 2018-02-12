Arrest warrant out for suspect in Vilas Co. man's death

A statewide search is underway for one of the men charged with conspiring to kill a Vilas County man.

James Lussier is wanted in connection in the Dec. 22 death of Wayne Valliere Jr., according to a Crime Alert notice from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Valliere's bullet-riddled body wasn't found until New Year's Day.

The other four suspects arrested in connection with the homicide, Richard Allen, Evan Oungst, Joseph Lussier and Curtis Wolfe, are in custody, the alert said.

Lussier is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 263 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the Wisconsin DOJ. He also has several tattoos, which are show in the attached photo.

Lussier is also wanted in Vilas County for charges related to the homicide investigation, and he's wanted in Marathon County on an unrelated charge, the alert said.