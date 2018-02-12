Black History Month celebrated in Wausau

Monday evening the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau honored Black History Month with a movie night.

The 2017 film, titled "Marshall," is about an early case in the career of Thurgood Marshall.



Marshall would later become the first African-American supreme court justice.



Library officials said showing the movie is one of many ways the community can learn about and celebrate diversity.

"We think celebrating all different kinds of cultures and different backgrounds and different people is very important," said Dan Richter of the Marathon County Public Library. "That's what the library is all about. So just one small way we can help celebrate diversity and help celebrate this month."

In early March the library will screen a film about legendary baseball player and pioneer Jackie Robinson.



After the presentation Robinson's daughter Sharon will visit the Grand Theater in Wausau for a discussion on her father.