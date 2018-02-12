Monday Sports Report: Mosinee tops Witt-Birn in nail-biter - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: Mosinee tops Witt-Birn in nail-biter

Posted:

Boys Basketball 

Amherst 69, Wild Rose 39 
Chippewa Falls 57, Marshfield 48 
Coleman 46, Wabeno/Laona 33
Edgar 63, Crivitz 34 
Hayward 63, Ashland 51 
Mosinee 71, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66
Prentice 50, Bruce 37
South Shore 55, Frederic 42

Girls Basketball 

Antigo 51, Mosinee 35 
Colby 55, Granton 15 
Colfax 57, Regis 52
Elcho 55, Marion 19 
Gilman 62, Greenwood 38
Owen-Withee 59, Loyal 40 
Phillips 65, Ladysmith 53 
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Menominee Indian 32 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.