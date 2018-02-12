Monday Sports Report: Mosinee tops Witt-Birn in nail-biter

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead

Moe Wagner scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and added 11 rebounds, and No. 20 Michigan rode a hot-shooting first half for an 83-72 win over Wisconsin. Duncan Robinson scored 16 points for the Wolverines, who won for...

