Everest poised for first appearance at state swim meet - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Everest poised for first appearance at state swim meet

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

For the first time in its brief history, the D.C. Everest boys swim program is sending competitors to state.

Three Evergreens won individual events at Saturday's sectional meet, while two more relay teams also qualified for this weekend's state meet in Madison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.