Comedian Marty Allen dies in Las Vegas at 95

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Comedian and actor Marty Allen has died in Las Vegas. He was 95.

His spokeswoman Candi Cazau says Allen died Monday night of complications from pneumonia. His wife and performing partner Karon Kate Blackwell was by his side.

The baby-faced, bug-eyed comic whose catchphrase was "hello dere" was a staple of night clubs and TV variety shows in the 1950s and 60s.

He first found fame in the duo Allen & Rossi with partner Steve Rossi, who died in 2014. They were favorites on "The Ed Sullivan Show," and appeared on the same episodes as the Beatles.

After the duo broke up in 1968, Allen took on a series of serious roles on daytime television and made-for-TV movies, and was a regular on "The Hollywood Squares" and other game shows.