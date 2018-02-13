A thaw through Thursday

Tuesday night: Scattered clouds, not too cold.

Low: 18 Wind: S 7-13

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds and warmer.

High: 39 Wind: SW 10-15

Well the warmer air has been pushing in as expected, although the gusty south winds definitely added some wind chill Tuesday. If it wasn't warm enough for you Tuesday, don't worry...it will get quite a bit warmer Wednesday. It should be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 10s. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with very mild highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will remain from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will gradually push in Thursday bringing clouds back. Temperatures will still be decent with lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs in the low 30s. There could be some snow showers late in the day and into the night. Much colder air will slide in Thursday night with lows down to the a few degrees above zero. We will have plenty of sunshine Friday but highs will only reach around 15. It will be rather blustery in the morning as well.

A warm front and small low pressure area will push through Wisconsin Saturday and this could generate some occasional light snow. It will be breezy as well. Temperatures will moderate back up to 29 degrees. Sunday looks even warmer with highs into the mid or upper 30s. Some light and snow is possible in the afternoon and evening as another low pressure system moves in.

The pattern will likely stay a bit active early next week and it will be a touch cooler as well. Highs will be in the mid 20s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 10s. There is some chance of snow but there remains a lot of uncertainty on the timing and amounts yet. Please stay tuned for updates.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 13-February 2018